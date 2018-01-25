Click here for school delays and closings

Indianapolis airport breaks passenger record in 2017

Posted 7:54 am, January 25, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis International Airport leaders say it saw a record number of 8.77 million passengers last year.

Airport officials say its number of passengers on both arriving and departing flights jumped about 3 percent from 2016, following a 6.4 percent jump from 2015. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the 2017 passenger figure topped the airport’s previous record of 8.52 million passengers set in 2005.

Airport executive Marsha Stone says it had five record-breaking months last year, with June being the busiest month as it served nearly 420,000 passengers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s