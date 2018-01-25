× Flanner House receives $400,000 grant for healthy food program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The mayor and other community officials announced Thursday that Flanner House is the recipient of a $400,000 grant.

The grant will support the development of Cleo’s Bodega, a micro-grocery store that will have a mission to increase distribution and consumption of affordable, healthy and organic food in the North West Area neighborhood.

It will fund Flanner House’s request for $400,000 to be used to transform approximately 4,000 square feet of the underutilized Flanner House Administration Building into Cleo’s Bodega.

“The closest grocery store is 2.7 miles away, so for folks in the neighborhood and the community to be able to have a reliable access point for food for their families is a really huge step forward for this community,” said Brandon Cosby, executive director for Flanner House.

The bodega will offer fresh meats, vegetables, and packaged foods to the local community and surrounding area of approximately 5,200 households. The project will create eight full-time positions to be filled by residents in the neighborhood through the Flanner House Center for Working Families Program.

The bodega is estimated to open in the latter half of 2018.