Court docs: Intoxicated mom was 'yelling belligerently' during motel disturbance

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle woman faces multiple charges after a motel disturbance resulted in her arrest over the weekend.

According to court documents, police were called to Raintree Inn, 2836 S. Ind. 3, on Saturday night where they found Michelle Lee, 31, yelling and exhibiting disruptive behavior while her two children were in the room with her.

Authorities said Lee appeared intoxicated. One of the children said Lee scratched her on the upper chest when she tried to take a phone away while the child was trying to call a family member.

When deputies arrived, they said Lee refused to sit down or be quiet. She was “yelling belligerently,” according to court documents, and disturbing other guests at the motel.

Police told her she’d be charged with disorderly conduct if she didn’t calm down. After “several more minutes of yelling” from Lee, deputies arrested her and took her to their patrol car.

Lee resulted, police said, and had to be escorted out, “resisting the entire time.” She attempted to kick a deputy once seated inside the vehicle and hit one of them in the midsection, court documents said.

A breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.214, police said, more than two time’s Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08.

The Henry County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Lee this week, including neglect of a dependent, battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.