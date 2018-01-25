Authorities address heroin, open sore claims at Shelbyville Little Caesars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A Little Caesers in Shelbyville remained open after officials investigated a claim employees were using heroin and prepared food with open sores.

The health department said Thursday they didn’t issue violations because the staff was already cleaning the place when they arrived.

31-year-old Sasha Fletcher and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Joshua Parson were arrested Tuesday after authorities arrived to the restaurant in the 800 block of Harrison St.

At the restaurant, police observed Parson, who is not an employee, making a pizza barehanded, according to police. While speaking to the couple, officers say they appeared to be impaired on heroin.

“We were able to remove these individuals from a local eating establishment, just the heroin alone, we don’t want that kind of stuff around our food and our kids and our families,” Lt. Turner said.

Police said an anonymous source told officers Fletcher has hepatitis C and had open sores on her body while she prepared food.

“Anytime you have an open sore, the law clearly states you have to have an impermeable layer like a band aid and that would have to be covered like if it’s on your hand, your face or any exposed part,” said Robert Lewis, manager with Shelby County Health Dept.

Both Fletcher and Parson were arrested and charged with possession of a syringe and possession of heroin.

