2 firefighters hurt while battling large fire in Columbus; businesses destroyed

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two firefighters were hurt while battling flames at a business complex on Wednesday afternoon. The cause is still under investigation.

Officials say one firefighter fell and the other firefighter suffered a sprain while working, but they’re going to be okay. Everyone in the complex made it out safe.

Officials say the fire started inside a business, Carpet Mania, just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.  The flames spread to a CrossFit Retaliation Gym, Home Health Depot and Advantage One Imaging Center.

Because of their efforts, officials say four of the six business suites in the complex were saved. The other two are a total loss.

Overall, 56 Columbus firefighters were called to the scene. 30 of those freighters were off duty and called to help.

The cause remains under investigation and damage estimates are unknown.

