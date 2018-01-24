× Travel advisories in effect for some counties after wintry mix leads to slick roads

A wintry mix overnight Wednesday made for difficult travel conditions across central Indiana.

Multiple crashes have been reported across the state as drivers encounter slick roads. Several counties have yellow travel advisories in place, although some of those advisories are holdovers from previous bouts of winter weather. Fifteen of the advisories are new, however:

Benton County

Boone County

Brown County

Cass County

Decatur County

Hamilton County

Hancock County

Hendricks County

Howard County

Jefferson County

Madison County

Miami County

Morgan County

Owen County

Rush County

St. Joseph County

You can check travel advisories at the Department of Homeland Security website.

Other resources: