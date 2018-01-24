Travel advisories in effect for some counties after wintry mix leads to slick roads
A wintry mix overnight Wednesday made for difficult travel conditions across central Indiana.
Multiple crashes have been reported across the state as drivers encounter slick roads. Several counties have yellow travel advisories in place, although some of those advisories are holdovers from previous bouts of winter weather. Fifteen of the advisories are new, however:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Brown County
- Cass County
- Decatur County
- Hamilton County
- Hancock County
- Hendricks County
- Howard County
- Jefferson County
- Madison County
- Miami County
- Morgan County
- Owen County
- Rush County
- St. Joseph County
You can check travel advisories at the Department of Homeland Security website.
Other resources: