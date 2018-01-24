× Silver Alert issued for missing 56-year-old woman last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Anderson woman.

State police say 56-year-old Lynette Jackson was last seen in Anderson on Saturday. She’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officers say Jackson is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue plaid pea coat with a hood.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.