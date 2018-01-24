× Proposal toughens rules on abortion providers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An anti-abortion bill that would require Indiana medical providers to report more patient information to the state was advanced by a Senate panel.

Supporters say the bill by Republican Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle is necessary to make sure abortions are being provided safely.

But opponents argue it amounts to big-government meddling in deeply personal affairs. They say it could lead to the state using the information to crack down on abortion providers.

The bill includes a detailed list of what it calls “complications” that could arise from an abortion that must be reported.

Those include serious side effects like infection, blood clots and hemorrhaging. But it also includes issues such as depression, anxiety and sleeping disorders.

The committee voted 6-1 Wednesday to send the bill to the full Senate.