Police identify 2 teens arrested after shots are fired at undercover IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two teens are facing charges after police say shots were fired at an officer on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

IMPD announced Wednesday that 18-year-old Cameron Davis has been arrested for attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. In addition, 19-year-old Rasoull Alexander was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

The incident started around 10:34 a.m. when police were dispatched to a Quick Mart in the 2100 block of N. Mitthoeffer R. on a call of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they reported seeing several people getting in and out of a red Chevy Impala.

When the vehicle left the parking lot, police say officers followed it. Then, IMPD says a person in the Impala began shooting at an officer in his unmarked police vehicle. That officer was not injured.

Officers responded and were able to quickly take the occupants of the vehicle into custody. Those people were then taken to the IMPD Homicide Office, where they were interviewed, and Davis and Alexander were later charged.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.