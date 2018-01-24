× Police: 21-year-old correctional officer arrested for trafficking Suboxone, meth into prison

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 21-year-old Logansport woman on Monday after they believed she was involved in drug trafficking while working as a correctional officer.

On Saturday, police received a tip that a correctional officer was trafficking drugs at the Miami County Correctional Facility. After an investigation, police pulled over Heaven Fair Monday on Highway 218 near CR 1000 E in Cass County.

Authorities said Fair cooperated during the stop and allowed a search of her person, vehicle and residence. Fair also admitted to concealing narcotics on her person and said she had narcotics at her Logansport residence.

The Cass County Drug Task Force recovered around 164 Suboxone strips on her person and around 29 grams of crystal meth at her apartment.

Police said they also found handwritten letters from inmates at her residence, instructing her how to traffic the illegal narcotics.

Fair was transported to the Cass County Jail and faces charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a schedule III substance and possession of a schedule III substance.

Members of the task force said the total value of narcotics confiscated is around $25,000.