PHOTOS: Thursday is 40th anniversary of 1978 blizzard that rocked Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been 40 years since a legendary blizzard blanketed the Circle City in snow.

The white stuff started falling on Jan. 25, 1978 and didn’t stop for two days.

Temperatures plummeted from 34 degrees to zero overnight and the blizzard dropped nearly 2 feet of snow, which quickly turned into huge snow drifts.

At least 11 Hoosiers ended up dying as a result of the storm, according to our news gathering partners at the Indy Star.

Luckily, present day central Indiana will experience warmer temperatures starting Thursday and there’s no snow in sight.

