Click here for school delays and closings

Much warmer across central Indiana on Thursday

Posted 4:30 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, January 24, 2018

After a mid-week dip in temperatures, a warming trend begins Thursday and with sunny skies highs will be in the 40s.

By Friday, highs will bounce back into the 50s but the warm up won’t last long.

A storm system will move in this weekend and bring rain Saturday.

We’ll have a cooler, dry Sunday and a colder Monday with a chance for snow.

High temperatures stayed below freezing Wednesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Rain develops Saturday.

Rain will end Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for snow Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s