Much warmer across central Indiana on Thursday

After a mid-week dip in temperatures, a warming trend begins Thursday and with sunny skies highs will be in the 40s.

By Friday, highs will bounce back into the 50s but the warm up won’t last long.

A storm system will move in this weekend and bring rain Saturday.

We’ll have a cooler, dry Sunday and a colder Monday with a chance for snow.

High temperatures stayed below freezing Wednesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Rain develops Saturday.

Rain will end Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for snow Monday.