× Man re-sentenced in 2014 deaths of construction workers on I-69

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who was convicted in the deaths of two construction workers during a crash in 2014 was re-sentenced to seven years in prison.

A grand jury indicted Jordan Stafford in November 2015 for the May 2014 crash that killed highway workers Kenneth Duerson Jr. and Coty DeMoss. Both were working on I-69 and preparing to end their shifts when they were killed.

Stafford was charged with two counts of reckless operation in a highway work zone and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device or flagman. A jury found him guilty on all four counts.

He was sentenced to 10 years, five for each victim, in August 2016.

After a two-day hearing this week, Stafford was re-sentenced to seven years in prison. The court vacated one of his convictions, and handed down the new sentence for the other conviction. After he gets out, Stafford will be on GPS monitoring for 180 days. He’ll also be on work release during that time.