ISP: Two arrested for drugs following community tips in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – After receiving tips from the community, Indiana State Police arrested a man and woman Tuesday night in Clay County following a search warrant.

Gary King, 37, and Rebecca Pefley, 19, were taken into custody after investigators served a search warrant just before 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Columbia St. in Brazil, Indiana.

Police said they found 4 grams of meth, 25 grams of marijuana, 10 Vicodin pills, 9 Xanax pills and over $300 in US currency.

King was charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Pefley was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

King and Pefley were both taken to the Clay County Jail.