IMPD Public Safety Walk to take place at Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IMPD invites neighbors and community members to participate in the Public Safety Walk on Wednesday at the Lafayette Square Mall.

IMPD will gather with community members to walk in solidarity with one another.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Chief Bryan Roach, and Commander Michael Jefferson encourage community members and those in support of crime reduction, to participate in the public safety walk.

The walk is designed to heighten anti-crime efforts while strengthening neighborhood spirits and partnerships.

The Public Safety Walk will start at 2 p.m. at 3919 Lafayette Road (Lafayette Square Mall).

