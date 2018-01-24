Festival of Ice in Carmel offers new vendors and daily skating

CARMEL, Ind.– The City of Carmel has launched its first Festival of Ice at Center Green — a celebration of winter and ice surrounding the new Ice at Center Green outdoor ice skating rink.

The festival features special events, new food vendors and skating sessions each Wednesday through Sunday, until March 11.

During the winter event, there will be daily concessions available at the skate office and food vendors open on weekends.

“We know how much our residents and visitors love to join others and enjoy our festivals and events in the spring, summer and fall months. It’s time we break out of our frozen state of hibernation and venture out together for some winter fun at our beautiful new ice rink,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

Food vendors include: Matt the Miller’s Tavern (serving beer, wine, wassail and their famous pretzel bites), Baked Cheese Haus (raclettes, soups, hot beverages), Pastries Chefs (croissants, muffins, panini, waffles, sandwiches, cakes, hot drinks), Silkelicious (mac-n-cheese, pastries, chicken, hot chocolate).

Daily concessions include brats, hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate.

The Festival offers a wide variety of activities and events for the whole family with ice-carving competitions, family gathering nights and skating under the stars.

Upcoming events:

BOGO Days – Buy one ice skating ticket and get one free on various days between now and March 11. Dates and times will vary.

– Buy one ice skating ticket and get one free on various days between now and March 11. Dates and times will vary. Rockin’ the Oldies Weekend – A special night of class music will take place Friday, January 26– the 60s at 6 p.m., the 70s at 7, 80s at 8 and the 90s at 9. Classic rock music will play while you skate on Saturday and Sunday.

– A special night of class music will take place Friday, January 26– the 60s at 6 p.m., the 70s at 7, 80s at 8 and the 90s at 9. Classic rock music will play while you skate on Saturday and Sunday. ‘Big Game’ Tailgate on the Ice – Sunday, February 4, wear your favorite NFL jersey to skate for free in celebration of the NFL’s Big Game.

– Sunday, February 4, wear your favorite NFL jersey to skate for free in celebration of the NFL’s Big Game. USA Olympic Pride Weekend – A special celebration of opening weekend of the winter Olympics, February 9-10-11. Wear red, white and blue and skate for free on Friday night and all-day Sunday (skate rental not included).

– A special celebration of opening weekend of the winter Olympics, February 9-10-11. Wear red, white and blue and skate for free on Friday night and all-day Sunday (skate rental not included). Valentines Night Skate – Bring your special someone to date night on February 14. Free red roses for the ladies, love songs in the air and chocolates.

– Bring your special someone to date night on February 14. Free red roses for the ladies, love songs in the air and chocolates. Ice Carving Competition Weekend – Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, featuring professional ice carvers from around the Midwest in two days of ice carving competition at Center Green.

– Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18, featuring professional ice carvers from around the Midwest in two days of ice carving competition at Center Green. IndyFuel Skate Night – Lace up your skates and hit the ice with members of the Indy Fuel professional hockey team during a special appearance. Date and time TBA.

– Lace up your skates and hit the ice with members of the Indy Fuel professional hockey team during a special appearance. Date and time TBA. Veterans Night Skate – Free skate night for all military veterans and other special nights. Dates TBD.

Admission is free to Center Green for all special events; ice skating costs vary by day.

Skating Hours: