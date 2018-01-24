× Deteriorating road conditions including ‘black ice’ blamed for several traffic accidents

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — At least two semi-tractor trailer traffic accidents near Plainfield, Indiana, are being blamed on icy road conditions.

One accident involved a truck and a passenger van involved in an accident on westbound I-70 near S.R. 267. The driver of the van was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to IU West in Avon. Their injures were reported to be not life threatening.

A second, nearby crash involved another overturned semi on the off ramp of I-70 east bound. The driver was not injured in that accident.

Police agencies in Hendricks and Boone counties were busy overnight dealing with several crashes, though none involved serious injuries. Authorities say deteriorating road conditions including black ice are responsible.