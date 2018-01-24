× Authorities: Muncie man arrested after robbing liquor store next to his house

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he robbed the liquor store next to his home.

Michael Blevins was arrested for armed robbery after a taxi arrived to his home in the 500 block of E. 13th St.

The driver of the taxi told authorities he arrived at Blevins home and took him to another liquor store on the south side of Muncie.

Blevins reportedly told police he has been struggling with drinking and money since his wife died.

He stated that he took an unloaded .38 revolver to the Save On Liquor and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting the cash, he said he walked next store to his home and put the gun back in his bedroom drawer.

Blevins taken to the Delaware County Jail and charged with armed robbery.