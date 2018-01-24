Click here for school delays and closings

4 facing charges after guns, marijuana are seized from west side home

Posted 7:39 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:56PM, January 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people were arrested Monday after Indianapolis police say they found guns and narcotics in a west side home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly made the discovery when following up on an investigation in the 4200 block of W. Vermont St.

While speaking with 23-year-old Robert D. Lee, who was serving an executed sentence on home detention for a prior firearms conviction, police say they observed weapons and marijuana in the residence.

After receiving a search warrant, detectives searched the home and located the following items:

  • AR-15 (Olympic Arms) with 30 round magazine
  • PA-15 (AR-15 Palmetto Armory)
  • Semi-auto pistol (22. Mag) (Rock Island) with tac light (reported stolen out of Greenwood)
  • Duel drum magazine for .223 (100 round capacity)
  • Ammo casing catch bag
  • Body armor
  • Ammunition and firearm paraphernalia
  • Glass jars of suspected marijuana
  • Baggie of suspected marijuana
  • Narcotic paraphernalia
  • Documents
  • $482.00 in cash

As a result, police arrested Lee, 26-year-old Andrew Tyner, 24-year-old Jasmine Suggs and 24-year-old Deon Lee on multiple felony charges, including felony firearm charges, dealing marijuana and escape.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer will review the case and make final charging decisions.

