4 facing charges after guns, marijuana are seized from west side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people were arrested Monday after Indianapolis police say they found guns and narcotics in a west side home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly made the discovery when following up on an investigation in the 4200 block of W. Vermont St.

While speaking with 23-year-old Robert D. Lee, who was serving an executed sentence on home detention for a prior firearms conviction, police say they observed weapons and marijuana in the residence.

After receiving a search warrant, detectives searched the home and located the following items:

AR-15 (Olympic Arms) with 30 round magazine

PA-15 (AR-15 Palmetto Armory)

Semi-auto pistol (22. Mag) (Rock Island) with tac light (reported stolen out of Greenwood)

Duel drum magazine for .223 (100 round capacity)

Ammo casing catch bag

Body armor

Ammunition and firearm paraphernalia

Glass jars of suspected marijuana

Baggie of suspected marijuana

Narcotic paraphernalia

Documents

$482.00 in cash

As a result, police arrested Lee, 26-year-old Andrew Tyner, 24-year-old Jasmine Suggs and 24-year-old Deon Lee on multiple felony charges, including felony firearm charges, dealing marijuana and escape.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer will review the case and make final charging decisions.