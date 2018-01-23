Victims in shooting refuse to cooperate with police; IMPD looks to change that trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The search continues for a gunman who hospitalized two men in a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

The gunfire erupted outside a liquor store near 34th and Moller Road.

Numerous shell casings, at least 20, littered 34th Street following the shooting. The gunfire shattered one business’ window and left two men hurt, but police on scene claimed the victims refused to identify the gunman.

"We don’t have a good description, nor are the two victims shot cooperating or providing any names as to what happened," said IMPD Capt. Harold Turner.

"We need some cooperation from people," said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn.

Sgt. Wilburn says shooting victims who fail to help the police often lead to cases of retaliation and more violence.

"You cannot handle these things on the street. You are not your own judge and jury and what we are asking is to cooperate with investigators," said Wilburn.

In 2017, IMPD investigated 454 non-fatal shootings.

That is actually lower than the totals from both 2016 and 2015. In 2016, there were 463 cases. 2015 set the high water mark in recent years at 473 cases.

Still, last year's total marked a huge increase compared both to the 349 cases in 2013 and the 337 cases in 2014.

Police do not keep exact stats for how many non-fatal shootings involve uncooperative witnesses, but admit it happens all too often, and IMPD is continuing to look for ways to change that mindset.

"This is a collaborative effort. People who don’t want to cooperate and take things into their own hands are part of the problem not the solution," said Wilburn.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.