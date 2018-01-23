× Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man who may be in need of his medications

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 44-year-old man from Lafayette.

State police say Daniel Lynn Cobb was last seen in Lafayette at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Cobb has several medical issues and may be in need of his medications. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officers say Cobb was last seen wearing an olive-colored hooded jacket, a t-shirt and jeans. He’s described as being about 6 feet tall, 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s also known to use a cane.

Anyone with information regarding Cobb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.