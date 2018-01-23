× Police question 2 juveniles, adult after video of teen with gun prompts school lockdown in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Three suspects were detained after police received a report of a person with a gun near Greenfield-Central High School.

The incident was reported around noon Tuesday, Greenfield police said. The high school was placed on lockdown as officers investigated. Three suspects were detained in a short period of time and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators found the situation involved a video posted online showing a 17-year-old handling a handgun while in a car near the school. The 17-year-old from the video, along with another juvenile an an adult were taken to the police department for questioning.

Police say the 17-year-old juvenile was on probation, and may face charges based on that. The other juvenile was released without charges.

The adult, identified as 18-year-old Bailey Rankin, may face criminal charges pending a review of the case by the prosecutor. Greenfield police say their investigation is ongoing.