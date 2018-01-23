× Pacers’ Victor Oladipo makes 2018 All-Star roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NBA coaches voted Victor Oladipo into the reserve pool for the 2018 NBA All-Star game, scheduled for Sunday, February 18.

The All-Star nod is the first in Oladipo’s five-year NBA career. As part of the reserve pool, he’ll be selected to one of two teams captained by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“Definitely one of the dreams as a little kid,” said Oladipo, of making the NBA All-Star Game. “I mean, you have a lot of dreams: Being in the NBA, being successful, being one of the greats. I got a lot of work to do if I want my dreams to come true.”

Oladipo is averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season, all career highs.

“I want to dominate night in and night out, and I feel like I got a lot of work to do in order to get there.”

Oladipo is also reportedly set to participate in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.