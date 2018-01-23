× One more cold day before a warm up

A cold front moved across the state Monday night and brought a 20-degree temperature difference on Tuesday. Clouds and flurries will linger overnight through most of Wednesday.

We’ll have a cold day before a warming trend begins Thursday.

By Friday, highs will bounce back into the 50s but the warm up won’t last long.

Another storm system will move in the weekend bring rain Saturday and snow for Sunday.

Temperatures stayed in the 30s Tuesday.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will remain in the 30s Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm quickly later this week.

Clouds will increase Friday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday.

Rain will change to snow before ending Sunday.