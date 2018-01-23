× NCAA investigating how Michigan State handled Larry Nassar case, New York Times reports

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The NCAA has opened an investigation into how Michigan State handled the case against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to the New York Times.

Nassar, who also worked for the university, is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of athletes. He has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

The Times says the NCAA formally opened its investigation with a letter of inquiry sent to the school.

“The NCAA has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations,” Donald M. Remy, the association’s chief legal officer, told the newspaper Tuesday.

Nassar is expected to sentenced on Wednesday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.