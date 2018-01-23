× Muncie police investigating early Tuesday morning shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. –Muncie police are investigating a person who was shot just after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area of Macedonia and E. 18th, just south of Ball Corporation Park, when he was approached by another person who confronted him and then proceeded to shoot him. Police report that no type of robbery or other assault occurred.

The victim reported to police that he did not know the shooter. It is not known what prompted the incident as the incident remains under investigation.