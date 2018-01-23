× Man facing multiple charges after stealing car in Shelby County, crashing in Indy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Shelby County arrested a man accused of stealing a car and crashing it while trying to get away.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, a woman was putting her purse in her car at the McDonald’s on North 9 when a man opened the passenger’s side door and climbed inside. He demanded the woman hand over her keys; after a brief struggle, he got the woman’s keys.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries while being forced out of the car.

The man—later identified as Dustin Burford—then drove off. Police spotted him heading west on I-74 near Post Road in Indianapolis, where he exited the interstate. He crashed shortly after that, and Indiana State Police took him into custody.

Burford was arrested on charges of robbery, auto theft, criminal recklessness, battery, driving while suspended with a prior, failure to return to the scene of an accident causing injury and leaving the scene of an accident.