Kentucky governor says at least one person killed, ‘multiple others wounded’ in shooting at Marshall County High School

BENTON, Ky. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky.
Authorities were called to Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Tuesday morning. According to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, there is one confirmed fatality and “multiple others wounded.”
A shooting suspect is in custody, according to Bevin and reports from local media. Kentucky State Police said the scene is secured. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation.
Seven people were taken to area hospitals, Marshall County Emergency Management told CNN. Some were transported by helicopter. Authorities couldn’t comment immediately on their ages or conditions.
“Much yet unknown,” Bevin tweeted about the shooting. “Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us.”
Bevin released a statement about the shooting:
“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”