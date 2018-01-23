Kentucky governor says at least one person killed, ‘multiple others wounded’ in shooting at Marshall County High School

BENTON, Ky. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky.

Authorities were called to Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Tuesday morning. According to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, there is one confirmed fatality and “multiple others wounded.”

A shooting suspect is in custody, according to Bevin and reports from local media. Kentucky State Police said the scene is secured. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting with the investigation.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals, Marshall County Emergency Management told CNN. Some were transported by helicopter. Authorities couldn’t comment immediately on their ages or conditions.

“Much yet unknown,” Bevin tweeted about the shooting. “Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us.”

Bevin released a statement about the shooting:

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”

A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: ATF agents are on the scene to assist at the Kentucky school shooting. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 23, 2018

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018