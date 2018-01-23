× IMPD investigating double shooting at west side business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD are currently investigating a double shooting at business on the west side along the 5400 block of West 34th Street just east of Moller Road.

Officers were called to a business in the area just after midnight Tuesday on the report of two people shot. Upon arrival they found one person lying outside the business in the parking lot while the other reported person shot was no longer in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation which will be updated as information becomes available.