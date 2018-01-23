× IMPD asks public to help identify suspect in south side bank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police and the FBI are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect.

IMPD says the crime took place at the Key Bank in the 7400 block of US 31 Tuesday morning. Officers were called to scene just after 10 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured a still image of the suspect, who reportedly displayed a note to a teller and exited the front of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his 30s to early 40s, with a thin build and is about 5’9” to 5’11”. He was wearing a blue Notre Dame sweatshirt with a white stripe on the sleeves, a black and white knit cap and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or the robbery is asked to contact the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).