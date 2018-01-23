× House passes bill that would allow Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s looking more likely that Sunday alcohol sales will become legal in Indiana.

The House voted 87-10 to approve legislation Tuesday. The Senate passed a similar bill, Senate Bill 1, on Monday, marking the first time both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have passed legislation on the matter.

Under House Bill 1051, Hoosiers would be allowed to purchase alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Any establishment already selling alcohol Monday through Saturday, would now be able to do so on Sundays.

However, it’s not a done deal just yet. Both bills will now head to opposite chambers, where legislators could make changes or vote the measure down. But the Indy Star reports those scenarios seem unlikely given that both chambers have already approved the same language.

“The Sunday sales debate has gone on for years, and it’s great to finally see it advance out of the House and to the Senate,” said State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn), the author of House Bill 1051. “I remain cautiously optimistic about its future.”

In the end, lawmakers will likely choose just one of the two bills to send to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has said he supports updating the state’s alcohol laws. If the governor would end up signing a bill into law, it would take effect on July 1.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers issued the following statement, commending lawmakers: