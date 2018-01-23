× Exclusive: CBS4 speaks with teen accused of crashing car into gun store to steal firearms

ANDERSON, Ind. –Javonte Johnson, 18, is behind bars, accused of crashing a car into a gun store to steal firearms. The teen spoke to CBS4 as police search for a second suspect.

“I was never there. Never went to that gun store,” said Johnson.

The entire burglary which happened on Sunday was caught on camera. Police say Johnson and another man got out of the car, stole some guns and left the store in another vehicle.

“Whoever did it had a smart plan. They ran the truck into the building. That was a smart plan whoever did it,” said Johnson.

Police say the plan was not very smart and say the suspects left behind evidence. Investigators say that evidence connects Johnson to the crime.

“This is the only thing that they say was left at the scene, a gun from the gun store and a backpack in the car. I feel that is not good evidence,” said Johnson.

As Johnson remains in shackles, police are reviewing their evidence.

“It would not be hard for them to really get me if they had evidence,” said Johnson.

“But, they got you today,” said reporter Alexis McAdams.

“They got me but they do not have fingerprints,” said Johnson.

Johnson remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail while investigators try to track down the second suspect.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6775.