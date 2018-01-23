Check out these 8 delicious restaurants during Devour Indy

Posted 6:11 pm, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Devour Indy has officially kicked off with over 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus.

Devour Indy has expanded to a city wide event, including areas previously covered by Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown.

Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 allows diners to take advantage of meal specials for two weeks.

To participate, simply check out the list of restaurants and menus, determine where you want to dine, make reservations if necessary and ENJOY.

Here’s a sneak-peek of some participating restaurants:

Brugge Brasserie

Brugge Basserie

Brewpub with house-made, small-batch beers and hearty Belgian fare.

1011 E. Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday – Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 8 pm

Brugge Brasserie Menu

Txuleta Basque Cider House

Txuleta: Carrots and Beets Pintxo

House-made ciders & Spanish bites.

1011 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Tuesday – Thursday 4 pm – 9:30pm, Friday – Saturday 4 pm – 10:30pm, Sunday 4 pm – 8 pm

Txuleta Menu

The Vanguard

The Vanguard @vanguardindy

New American plates served alongside craft cocktails.

6319 Guilford Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Devour hours: Tuesday – Sunday 5 pm -9 pm

317 burger @317beer

 American eatery offering innovative burgers, poutine and craft brews.

915 E Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday & Monday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm

Rock Cola 50’s Cafe

Rock-Cola Cafe

1950s-style diner featuring burgers, breakfast, ice cream and fountain drinks.

5730 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46219

 Sunday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm

Rock-Cola Cafe Menu

Ramen Ray

Ramen Ray @ramenrayindy

An authentic Japanese noodle shop that specializes in Sapporo style ramen.

5628 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Monday – Thursday 5 pm – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm, Saturday & Sunday 11:30 am – 3 pm

Johnny Carino’s

317 burger @317beer

Classic Italian chain restaurant serving familiar and modern fare.

920 US 31 N, Greenwood, IN 46142

Sunday – Thursday 11 am – 10 pm, Friday & Saturday 11 am – 11 pm

Gauchos Brazilian Steak House

Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse

Authentic Brazilian steak house offering a variety of rotisserie grilled meats.

8810 S. Emerson Street Suite 275, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Monday – Sunday 5 pm – 10 pm

Devour Indy Winterfest 2018 will continue through Sunday, Feb 4.

No coupons or passes are needed to participate.

To view the list of participating restaurants, click the links below:

DOWNTOWN

EASTSIDE

MIDTOWN

NORTHSIDE

SOUTHSIDE

WESTSIDE 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s