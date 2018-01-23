Bill to allow CBD oil sales, possession passes Senate committee

Posted 11:51 am, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:57AM, January 23, 2018

File photo.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday which would allow the sale and possession of CBD oil with up to .3 percent THC by Hoosiers.

SB 52 passed 7-2 in the corrections and criminal law committee and will now head to the full Senate for debate. There are multiple other bills regarding CBD oil being considered this year at the statehouse, including SB 294 and SB 214.

An amendment in SB 52 gets rid of the need for a state registry for CBD oil users and raises the acceptable THC limit to .3 percent.

State Attorney General Curtis Hill previously said all CBD products are illegal in Indiana, with the only exemption extending to people with epilepsy on a new state registry. After confusion about the legality of CBD oil, Hill wrote an op-ed clarifying the state’s standing.

Lawmakers are trying to pass a bill this session that clarifies the term “controlled substance” to not include CBD oil so Hoosiers can legally purchase it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s