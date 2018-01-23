After a wet start to the week, expect drier weather and warmer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of the wet and windy system of Monday and Tuesday, a drier forecast prevails.

And wait until you see the temps!

Sure, it will be near average for temperatures for a couple of days. The temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 30s for highs and mid 20s for lows. But after that, a warm up promises to bring some early spring-like temperatures.

On Thursday expect values to rise into the mid 40s with some clouds clearing out. By Friday, the highs will reach into the 50s, and unlike the previous 50s over the last few weeks, this 50-degree day may come with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy it while you can, though, because rain returns Saturday and cooler air makes a comeback Sunday.