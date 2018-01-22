VIDEO: IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe works Tim Hortons drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe makes no bones about being a proud Canadian from Ontario who now calls himself an adopted Hoosier, but he’s feeling more at home now that Canadian cafe and bake shop Tim Hortons has landed in the Circle City.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Hinchcliffe. “Folks at home asked me what was the hardest part about leaving Toronto and this is it. Family and friends you can see all the time, this is what I miss about home, Timmies.”

To mark the opening of the new restaurant on Rockville Road, which will donate all proceeds the first three days to local charities, Hinch was invited to work the drive-thru.

“It’ll be great, I can use different accents, screw up their orders, have some fun. We have a few in Fort Wayne, but that’s a long way to go to get some Timmies. Now it’s right around the corner. Resident Canucks are all excited.”

Tim Horton’s was founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964 by Horton, who played in the National Hockey League for 25 years. His restaurants are famous for coffee and doughnut holes, called "Timbits."