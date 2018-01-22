× Top acts coming to Noblesville as part of this year’s Country Megaticket

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Some of the biggest stars in country music are coming to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center as part of the Country Megaticket!

This year’s acts include:

Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Saturday, May 19

Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion – Thursday, May 31

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – Saturday, June 16

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town (co-headline tour) – Saturday, July 14

Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO – Saturday, July 21

Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Thursday, August 9

Luke Bryan w/ Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen – Friday, August 24

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker (co-headline tour) w/ Russell Dickerson – Friday, September 14

Packages for the Country Megaticket presented by Jiffy Lube go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Megaticket website. Sales end on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.

There are four ticket packages:

GOLD PACKAGE $999*: Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the eight shows plus a Legacy Parking pass, which consists of one (1) parking pass, per show, per order.

SILVER PACKAGE $699*: Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows.

BRONZE PACKAGE $499*: Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the eight shows, in the back of sections H or D.

HARRISON COLLEGE LAWN PACKAGE $249*: Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the eight shows.

*Service charges are in addition to the advertised price