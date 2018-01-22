× Senate approves Sunday alcohol sales bill in 39-10 vote, sending it to House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill that would allow carry-out alcohol sales on Sundays in Indiana passed the Senate in a 39-10 vote Monday.

If the bill becomes law, Hoosiers would be able to buy and carry out alcohol between noon – 8 p.m. on Sundays at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants.

After passing in the Senate, the bill will move to the full House as soon as Tuesday. If the House passes the bill, it will then go to Gov. Holcomb’s desk for a signature.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers issued this statement:

“The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers applauds the Indiana State Senate for successfully passing Senate Bill 1, a landmark piece of legislation that if signed into law will allow Hoosiers to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sundays for the first time since prohibition. This is an important milestone in the legislative process and we are eager to continue working directly with legislators to make sure that this bill is ultimately signed by the Governor and becomes law.”

While efforts to approve Sunday sales in Indiana continue, a bill to allow cold beer sales at convenience stores was rejected by a Senate committee.