Rain will turn to a wintry mix this week; another warm up on the way

Have we turned the corner on the bitterly cold temperatures of winter? It certainly appears so in the short-term, but a temperature roller coaster is on the way this week.

Temperatures on Monday will be well-above the average, with highs in the mid 50s. Rain and showers are expected to transition to a light wintry mix on Tuesday, signaling the arrival of colder air.

But this next cold air mass doesn’t appear to be as extreme or as long-lived as late December or early January.

The drop in temperatures will only bring highs and lows closer to the average for mid to late January. The average high and low for this date is 36 and 20. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be very close to that.

By Thursday, another warm up is underway. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and into the 50s on Friday.

The big (and very welcome) difference between Friday’s 50s and the previous 50s this winter? It looks to come with sunshine! Let’s hope the forecast holds.