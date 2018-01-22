× Rain changes to snow Tuesday morning

Central Indiana saw a mild Monday with highs in the 50s. As a cold front pushed this way we had winds gusting to near 40 miles per hour along with a half-inch of rain.

The cold front will move across central Indiana overnight and bring much colder air for Tuesday. Rain will change to snow after 3 a.m. Temperatures will fall during the day and a few snow showers are likely through lunchtime.

We’ll have a dry cold, Wednesday before a warming trend begins Thursday.

By Friday, highs will bounce back into the 50s but the warm up won’t last long.

Another storm system will move in the weekend bring rain Saturday and snow for Sunday.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid-30s and temperatures will fall during the day.

Snow showers are likely Tuesday morning.

Snow tapes off by midday.

We’ll have a cloudy, windy colder Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s by Friday.

We’ll have increasing clouds on Friday.

Rain is likely Saturday.

Rain will change to snow Sunday.