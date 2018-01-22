× Police: EMT dies in Miami County crash after ambulance driver fell asleep behind wheel, ran red light

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – An EMT in Miami County passed away early Monday morning after the ambulance driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into another car.

According to Indiana State Police, Christine Wesner, 26, was driving an ambulance southbound on U.S. 31 while transporting a five month old from a South Bend hospital to a hospital in Indianapolis around 3:45 a.m.

She was traveling southbound on U.S. 31 when she failed to stop at a red light at State Road 218.

The ambulance crashed into a 2013 Dodge Dart on the driver’s side. The Dodge had the right away and was in the intersection, on eastbound State Road 218, attempting to turn northbound.

Police say Wesner fell asleep behind the wheel.

After the crash impact, the ambulance rolled onto its passenger side. Emergency Medical Technician Mousa Chaban, 32, Mishawaka, was in the back of the ambulance, and he was partially ejected. He died from his injuries.

A 5-month-old patient and the infant’s mother were also in the back of the ambulance. They were uninjured.

Wesner wasn’t injured in the crash. The driver of the Dodge was transported to a Peru hospital with a broken collar bone. A passenger in the Dodge was transported by ambulance with a non-life threatening head injury.