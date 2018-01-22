PHOTOS: Hole in bridge over Fishback Creek on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A hole in the bridge deck over Fishback Creek on the northwest side of Indianapolis is causing problems for drivers.

The bridge is located on 86th Street, just west of Lafayette Road near Fishback Creek Public Academy.

The hole developed in an area in which a pothole was previously patched. According to the Department of Public Works, the bridge is slated to be replaced this year come construction season. They’ll get funding around April, and then they will solicit bids. The bridge project should be completed by September. Today crews put a metal plate over the hole until construction starts. They say the damage is attributed to the bridge being old.