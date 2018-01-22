× IU gets by Maryland, 71-68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Archie Miller wasn’t sure his top player would be available until pre-game warm-up.

Juwan Morgan, who missed the last 22 minutes with an ankle injury in a Friday night loss at Michigan State made sure his presence counted. The Hoosies’ scoring leader tallied 10 of his game high 25 points during IU’s decisive run, and Indiana knocked off Maryland 71-68 in Bloomington.

Robert Johnson and Justin Smith each added a dozen, as IU moves to 12-8 overall, 5-3 in Big Ten play.

Despite the Terrapins going more than six minutes without a basket in the second half, the game was within striking distance down the stretch.

Maryland opened up a five point lead with five minutes to go behind 18 points from Anthony Cowan, Jr.

Indiana wasn’t finished, going on a 7-0 run capped by a Johnson layup after a steal, and the Hoosiers took the lead 64-62.

They looked to put the game away late at the free throw line, but four misses gave Maryland two late shots to send the game to overtime. Both missed, and Indiana survived.

They’ll visit Illinois Wednesday night at 9 p.m.