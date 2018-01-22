× Indiana women capture man accused of stealing their car

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – When two women in Portage, Indiana saw someone driving their stolen car, they took matters into their own hands to get it back, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

A woman reported to police that her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt had been stolen from outside of her home just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. She told police she was warming her car up for less than 5 minutes while she got her children ready when it was stolen.

Around two hours later, the woman was with her mother on their way to the grocery store when she spotted her stolen car. While stopped, a man driver her car pulled up next to her.

According to the police report obtained by the Northwest Indian times, the women jumped out of their car and yelled at the man. He opened the car door, and they pulled him out and sat on him until police arrived.

Police arrested James Broadway, 35, of Portage on charges of felony auto theft and driving while suspended. He was transported to the Porter County Jail. Police released the car to the woman.