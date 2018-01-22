IMPD recruit officer terminated after arrest on multiple charges following New Year’s Eve fight

Posted 2:41 pm, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:50PM, January 22, 2018

Breaking News on CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A recruit officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department faces charges of strangulation (Level 6 felony), pointing a firearm (Class A misdemeanor) and battery resulting in bodily injury (Class A misdemeanor).

According to court documents, Moussa Niang is accused of assaulting and pointing a handgun at a man while he was off duty on December 31. A victim told police the fight revolved around $30 that she borrowed from him.

The handgun involved in the incident is believed to be privately owned and not an IMPD-issued weapon.

Niang was arrested this morning by the IMPD Special Investigations Unit. An initial hearing for the matter has not yet been set.

The criminal prosecution will be handled by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. IMPD says Niang has been terminated.

