× HR director of Carmel Clay Schools steps down days after superintendent resigns

CARMEL, Ind. – The human resources director of Carmel Clay Schools, who was placed on administrative leave last fall, has resigned.

The school board accepted and approved Corrine Middleton’s resignation Monday night and it took effect immediately.

Board President Layla Spanenberg made the announcement during a public board meeting, but declined to offer an explanation, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.

The move comes just 10 days after the resignation of the district’s superintendent, Dr. Nicholas Wahl. The board also approved his resignation during the Monday night meeting.

The school corporation has not offered a detailed explanation for either resignation. It also hasn’t explained why the two administrators were placed on leave within days of each other in October.