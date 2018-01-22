Here’s the lineup for this year’s Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some of the biggest names in electronic dance music (EDM) will headline this year’s Indy 500 Snake Pit.

Race weekend’s biggest party will include Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Deadmau5, Diplo and GRiZ. They’ll perform in the infield next to Turn 3 of the IMS oval during the 102nd Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale for $45 and $125 at the IMS website and indy500snakepit.com. All Snake Pit attendees must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission ticket or reserved seat ticket.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light has become a phenomenon in both the music and sporting worlds, producing a sold-out event two years running,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year’s concert will feature another world-class lineup ready to party with more than 30,000 Turn 3 fans, showing once again that Race Weekend offers fun and unforgettable opportunities for everyone.”

Here’s a little bit more about each act, courtesy of IMS: