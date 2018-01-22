× Government re-opens but federal employee union says hundreds of federal workers could still lose money

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The government shutdown is coming to an end but Hoosiers are still feeling the effects. A local representative for a federal employee union tells FOX59 News hundreds of Indiana workers could still lose money.

“Federal workers are dedicated employees and they want to do their job,” said Arnold Scott of the American Federation of Government Employees.

The American Federation of Government Employees is the largest federal employee union and represents hundreds of government workers here in Indiana.

“We have employees in all of the federal agencies,” said Scott.

On Monday, Senate Democrats and Republicans agreed on a bill to keep the government open for the next three weeks. Scott says it’s just a short-term fix for a big problem for federal workers.

“If it passes it is only until February the 8th and then we are back at it again. They just need to pass a budget and cut all this silliness because federal workers deserve better,” said Scott.

The agency tells CBS4 many government employees will not receive pay even if they worked through the shutdown. They will not be paid unless Congress passes legislation addressing the issue. Representatives say some could lose their entire paycheck.

“Federal government employees are not people that you do not know. They are your next-door neighbor and they are just as any other worker. They have bills that they have to pay,” said Scott.

For now, Scott says dozens of federal workers are calling his office looking for help during this uncertain time.

The Senate has started a vote to advance the bill reopening the government. It is expected to pass, and House approval is expected later.