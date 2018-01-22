Get discounted meals across the city as Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can get discounted meals from some of Indy’s top restaurants right now.
Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday and will last through Sunday, Feb. 4. The event is sponsored by the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels.
Devour Indy Winterfest gives foodies the chance to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus at participating restaurants throughout Indy.
Diners can also donate to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health by contributing to the charitable give-back program “Round Up for Riley” when they enjoy a meal.
Visit DevourIndy.com for more information.
Here’s a look at the participating restaurants:
Downtown
- Bangkok Restuarant & Jazz Bar
- Bazbeaux Pizza – Downtown
- BRU Burger Bar – Indianapolis
- Burger Study
- Burgerhaus
- CharBlue
- Claddagh Irish Pub
- Columbia Club
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Festiva
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- FortyFive Degrees
- Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown
- High Velocity
- Hoagies & Hops
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
- Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
- Livery
- Louie’s Wine Dive & Mass Ave. Kitchen
- MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar
- MADD Greeks Mediterranean Grille
- McCormick and Schmick’s
- Mesh on Mass Ave
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Mr tequila’s cantina & grill
- Nada
- Napolese Pizzeria
- Oca
- Osteria Pronto
- Palomino
- Plat 99
- Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse
- Punch Burger
- Ram Restaurant and Brewery
- Rathskeller Restaurant
- Red Lion Grog House
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Repeal
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Downtown Circle Centre
- Salt on Mass
- Scotty’s Brewhouse Downtown
- Severin Bar
- Shoefly Public House
- Shula’s Steak House Menu Coming Soon
- Skyline Club
- Soupremacy
- Spoke and Steele Menu Coming Soon
- St. Elmo Steak House
- Stella
- Tavern On South
- The Capital Grille
- The Eagles Nest
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Tap
- Thunderbird
- Tinker Street
- Union 50
- Vida
- Weber Grill Restaurant
Midtown
- 317 Burger
- Ambrosia
- Aristocrat Pub and Restaurant
- Bazbeaux Pizza – Broad Ripple
- Brugge Brasserie
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza and The Rhino Bar
- Delicia
- Diavola
- Louie’s Wine Dive & Ripple Kitchen
- Mama Carolla’s
- Meridian Restaurant & Bar
- Nook by Northside
- Petite Chou Bistro
- Sahm’s Place
- Sangrita Saloon
- Scotty’s Dawghouse
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Northside Social
- The Vanguard
- Txuleta Basque Cider House
Eastside
- Ramen Ray
- Rock Cola 50’s Cafe
Northside
- Auberge
- Bazbeaux Pizza – Carmel
- Big Lug Canteen
- BRU Burger Bar – Carmel
- Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis
- Cobblestone
- divvy
- Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef and Seafood
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
- Four Day Ray Brewing
- Giordano’s
- Grille 39
- Harry & Izzy’s – Northside
- Hellas Cafe
- Houlihan’s
- J Razzo’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Late Harvest Kitchen
- LouVino
- Main Street Poke Carmel
- Main Street Poke Fishers
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- OAKLEYS bistro
- Ocean Prime
- Peterson’s Restaurant
- Prime 47 Carmel
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks
- Sahm’s Ale House
- Sangiovese Ristorante
- Scotty’s Brewhouse – 96th Street
- Scotty’s Brewhouse – Carmel
- Scotty’s Brewhouse – Noblesville
- Seasons 52
- Squealers Barbeque Grill
- Stompin Barley
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse
- table by Market District
- Ted’s Montana Grill
- The District Tap
- The Lakehouse at Geist
- The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery
- The Melting Pot
- Woodys Library Restaurant
Southside
- Gauchos Brazilian Steak House
- Johnny Carino’s
- Scotty’s Brewhouse Southport
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood
Westside
- 1911 Grill
- Barbecue & Bourbon
- Big Woods Speedway
- Boulder Creek Dining Company
- BRU Burger Bar – Plainfield
- Chapati
- Charbonos
- Claddagh Irish Pub – Plainfield
- Dawson’s on Main
- Dawson’s Too — Brownsburg
- Grindstone Charley’s – Rockville Road
- Grindstone Charley’s – Speedway
- Oasis Diner
- Ralph and Ava’s Cafe – Mooresville
- Scotty’s Brewhouse Brownsburg
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Plainfield
- Tacos and Tequila on Main
- Union Jack Pub Speedway