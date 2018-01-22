× Get discounted meals across the city as Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can get discounted meals from some of Indy’s top restaurants right now.

Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday and will last through Sunday, Feb. 4. The event is sponsored by the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels.

Devour Indy Winterfest gives foodies the chance to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus at participating restaurants throughout Indy.

Diners can also donate to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health by contributing to the charitable give-back program “Round Up for Riley” when they enjoy a meal.

Visit DevourIndy.com for more information.

Here’s a look at the participating restaurants:

Downtown

Bangkok Restuarant & Jazz Bar

Bazbeaux Pizza – Downtown

BRU Burger Bar – Indianapolis

Burger Study

Burgerhaus

CharBlue

Claddagh Irish Pub

Columbia Club

Ember Urban Eatery

Festiva

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

FortyFive Degrees

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown

High Velocity

Hoagies & Hops

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Iaria’s Italian Restaurant

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

Livery

Louie’s Wine Dive & Mass Ave. Kitchen

MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar

MADD Greeks Mediterranean Grille

McCormick and Schmick’s

Mesh on Mass Ave

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Mr tequila’s cantina & grill

Nada

Napolese Pizzeria

Oca

Osteria Pronto

Palomino

Plat 99

Prime 47…Indy’s Steakhouse

Punch Burger

Ram Restaurant and Brewery

Rathskeller Restaurant

Red Lion Grog House

Red, the Steakhouse

Repeal

Rooster’s Kitchen

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Downtown Circle Centre

Salt on Mass

Scotty’s Brewhouse Downtown

Severin Bar

Shoefly Public House

Shula’s Steak House Menu Coming Soon

Skyline Club

Soupremacy

Spoke and Steele Menu Coming Soon

St. Elmo Steak House

Stella

Tavern On South

The Capital Grille

The Eagles Nest

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Tap

Thunderbird

Tinker Street

Union 50

Vida

Weber Grill Restaurant

Midtown

317 Burger

Ambrosia

Aristocrat Pub and Restaurant

Bazbeaux Pizza – Broad Ripple

Brugge Brasserie

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza and The Rhino Bar

Delicia

Diavola

Louie’s Wine Dive & Ripple Kitchen

Mama Carolla’s

Meridian Restaurant & Bar

Nook by Northside

Petite Chou Bistro

Sahm’s Place

Sangrita Saloon

Scotty’s Dawghouse

The Jazz Kitchen

The Northside Social

The Vanguard

Txuleta Basque Cider House

Eastside

Ramen Ray

Rock Cola 50’s Cafe

Northside

Auberge

Bazbeaux Pizza – Carmel

Big Lug Canteen

BRU Burger Bar – Carmel

Claddagh Irish Pub 96th St Indianapolis

Cobblestone

divvy

Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef and Seafood

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Four Day Ray Brewing

Giordano’s

Grille 39

Harry & Izzy’s – Northside

Hellas Cafe

Houlihan’s

J Razzo’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Late Harvest Kitchen

LouVino

Main Street Poke Carmel

Main Street Poke Fishers

Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro

Mimi Blue Meatballs

Mitchell’s Fish Market Seafood Restaurant & Bar

OAKLEYS bistro

Ocean Prime

Peterson’s Restaurant

Prime 47 Carmel

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Northside Ironworks

Sahm’s Ale House

Sangiovese Ristorante

Scotty’s Brewhouse – 96th Street

Scotty’s Brewhouse – Carmel

Scotty’s Brewhouse – Noblesville

Seasons 52

Squealers Barbeque Grill

Stompin Barley

Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville

Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

table by Market District

Ted’s Montana Grill

The District Tap

The Lakehouse at Geist

The Loft Restaurant at Traders Point Creamery

The Melting Pot

Woodys Library Restaurant

Southside

Gauchos Brazilian Steak House

Johnny Carino’s

Scotty’s Brewhouse Southport

Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood

Westside