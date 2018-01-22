× Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has approved a bill that would limit regulation of short term rentals by local governments.

The measure by Republican Rep. Matt Lehman of Berne is significantly scaled back from his bill last year, which would have drastically curtailed the authority of local governments.

Lehman’s current bill would guarantee homeowners the ability to rent out their primary place of residence on websites like Airbnb, but it allows for more restrictive regulation on secondary properties.

Local governments could require a permit to rent out a property. It also allows for zoning restrictions, special exceptions and a ban on short term rentals in conservancy districts.

Municipalities that approved stronger limitations before the start of 2018 would be grandfathered in.

Lehman’s bill was approved Monday on a 74-19 vote.