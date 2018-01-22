Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House

Posted 4:37 pm, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:47PM, January 22, 2018

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has approved a bill that would limit regulation of short term rentals by local governments.

The measure by Republican Rep. Matt Lehman of Berne is significantly scaled back from his bill last year, which would have drastically curtailed the authority of local governments.

Lehman’s current bill would guarantee homeowners the ability to rent out their primary place of residence on websites like Airbnb, but it allows for more restrictive regulation on secondary properties.

Local governments could require a permit to rent out a property. It also allows for zoning restrictions, special exceptions and a ban on short term rentals in conservancy districts.

Municipalities that approved stronger limitations before the start of 2018 would be grandfathered in.

Lehman’s bill was approved Monday on a 74-19 vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s